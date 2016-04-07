BRIEF-L Brands says March same store sales rose 3 percent

BRIEF-Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
April 7 L Brands Inc
* L brands reports march 2016 sales
* March sales rose 5 percent to $1.027 billion
* Net sales increased 5 pct to $1.027 billion for five weeks ended April 2, 2016
* March same store sales rose 3 percent
* Comparable sales for five weeks ended April 2, 2016 were negatively impacted by earlier easter this year by approximately 1 to 2 points
* Also announces changes at Victoria's Secret designed to further focus brand on core merchandise categories and streamline operations
* Restructuring organization into three business units: Victoria's Secret lingerie, pink and Victoria's Secret beauty
* Leaders of these business units will continue to report directly to Leslie Wexner, chairman and CEO
* Streamlining organization through elimination of approximately 200 Columbus and New York home office associates
* Integrating direct business as a primarily digital channel within Victoria's Secret and pink businesses to align with how customers engage with brands
* Restructuring Victoria's Secret will include elimination of certain merchandise categories
* March same-store sales view up 2 percent -- Thomson Reuters data Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Ceragon Networks -Receives over $60 million in orders for its IP-20 platform from Tier 1 mobile operator in India to support rapid 4G network expansion
Jan 18 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of another set of big bank earnings and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.