BRIEF-Valeant gets lender consent for credit facility amendment

April 7 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals receives lender consent for credit facility amendment

* Company expects to close amendment and waiver next week.

* Remains well positioned to meet its obligations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

