BRIEF-Tandy leather factory March sales rose 2 percent to $7.2 mln

April 7 Tandy Leather Factory Inc
* March sales rose 2 percent to $7.2 million
* Tandy leather factory, inc. Reports march 2016 sales up 2% from march 2015
* March same store sales rose 2 percent
* Says sales for month of march were $7.2 million, up 2% compared to march
2015 sales of $7.1 million
* Wholesale leathercraft posted sales of $2.26 million for march, down 1%
from march 2015 sales of $2.28 million
* Says march retail leathercraft's sales increased 4% to $4.6 million
compared to march 2015 sales of $4.5 million
* " current business climate continues to be a challenge overall"
* Says retail leathercraft's 82 comparable stores' sales were up 2% for
month compared to same period last year
