BRIEF-Tandy leather factory March sales rose 2 percent to $7.2 mln

April 7 Tandy Leather Factory Inc

* March sales rose 2 percent to $7.2 million

* Tandy leather factory, inc. Reports march 2016 sales up 2% from march 2015

* March same store sales rose 2 percent

* Says sales for month of march were $7.2 million, up 2% compared to march 2015 sales of $7.1 million

* Wholesale leathercraft posted sales of $2.26 million for march, down 1% from march 2015 sales of $2.28 million

* Says march retail leathercraft's sales increased 4% to $4.6 million compared to march 2015 sales of $4.5 million

* " current business climate continues to be a challenge overall"

* Says retail leathercraft's 82 comparable stores' sales were up 2% for month compared to same period last year