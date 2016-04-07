BRIEF-Genenews ltd - executed a term sheet with Alumina Partners Llc

BRIEF-Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
* Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
April 7 Genenews Ltd
* Genenews limited provides financing update
* Executed a term sheet with Alumina Partners Llc, an arms' length party
* Will draw down on US$10 million in structured, unsecured convertible notes in installments over a 24 month period
* Applied to TSX for a "financial hardship" exemption from requirement to obtain shareholder approval for an offering
* Offering may result in a new control person of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceragon Networks -Receives over $60 million in orders for its IP-20 platform from Tier 1 mobile operator in India to support rapid 4G network expansion
Jan 18 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of another set of big bank earnings and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.