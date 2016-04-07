BRIEF-Genenews ltd - executed a term sheet with Alumina Partners Llc

April 7 Genenews Ltd

* Genenews limited provides financing update

* Executed a term sheet with Alumina Partners Llc, an arms' length party

* Will draw down on US$10 million in structured, unsecured convertible notes in installments over a 24 month period

* Applied to TSX for a "financial hardship" exemption from requirement to obtain shareholder approval for an offering

* Offering may result in a new control person of company