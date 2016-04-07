BRIEF-Northern technologies international Q2 loss per share $0.02

BRIEF-Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
* Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
April 7 Northern Technologies International Corp
* Q2 sales rose 14.5 percent to $7.705 million
* Sees fy 2016 sales $34 million to $37 million
* Northern technologies international corporation reports financial results for second quarter fiscal 2016
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $0.40 to $0.70
* Q2 loss per share $0.02
* For fiscal year ending august 31, 2016, ntic is maintaining its annual financial guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Ceragon Networks -Receives over $60 million in orders for its IP-20 platform from Tier 1 mobile operator in India to support rapid 4G network expansion
Jan 18 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of another set of big bank earnings and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.