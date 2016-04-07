BRIEF-Fifth Street Asset Management expects to appoint Nathaniel August to its board

BRIEF-Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
* Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
April 7 Fifth Street Asset Management Inc :
* Fifth Street Asset Management Inc announces intent to appoint Nathaniel August to board of directors
* Nathaniel August is founder and president of Mangrove Partners
* FSAM has also committed to appoint a mutually agreeable independent director to company's board
* As part of deal, Mangrove Partners agreed to vote in accordance with FSFR board of directors recommendation
* Ceragon Networks -Receives over $60 million in orders for its IP-20 platform from Tier 1 mobile operator in India to support rapid 4G network expansion
Jan 18 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of another set of big bank earnings and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.