BRIEF-Clean diesel technologies amends existing loan agreement and receives additional $2 mln loan from Kanis, S.A.

* CDTI amends existing loan agreement and receives additional $2 million loan from Kanis, S.A.

* Amended agreement provides co mandatory conversion rights of principal balance of $7.5 million into common stock of cdti

* New $2.0 million loan bears an annual interest rate of 8% with a maturity date of september 30, 2017