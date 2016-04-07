BRIEF-Hooker Furniture Corp says Q4 EPS $0.38

BRIEF-Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
* Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
April 7 Hooker Furniture Corp
* Hooker furniture reports operating profitability gains in 2016 fiscal year
* Q4 sales fell 6.7 percent to $60.6 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.38
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $62.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Profitability in q4 was impacted by lower net sales in case goods and upholstery segments and increased discounting in all segments
* Consolidated inventories stood at $43.7 million at year-end, down $1.3 million from fiscal 2015 year end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
* Ceragon Networks -Receives over $60 million in orders for its IP-20 platform from Tier 1 mobile operator in India to support rapid 4G network expansion
Jan 18 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of another set of big bank earnings and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.