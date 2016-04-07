BRIEF-Mondelez International launches strategic e-commerce partnership with Alibaba

BRIEF-Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
April 7 Mondelez International
* Mondelez International launches strategic e-commerce partnership with Alibaba group
* Collaboration enables Mondelz International to further tap into e-commerce by expanding its reach and deepening its penetration in chinese market
* Chinese consumers will now be able to purchase fuller range of co's products through store on Alibaba's tmall.com platform
* Will increase investment in tmall.com by launching exclusive products to expand consumer reach and accelerate growth
* Ceragon Networks -Receives over $60 million in orders for its IP-20 platform from Tier 1 mobile operator in India to support rapid 4G network expansion
Jan 18 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of another set of big bank earnings and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.