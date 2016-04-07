BRIEF-Charter offers $1.0 billion senior unsecured notes

BRIEF-Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
* Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
April 7 Charter Communications Inc:-
* Charter offers $1.0 billion senior unsecured notes
* Intend to offer $1.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2026
* To use net proceeds to repurchase portion of issuers' outstanding 7.000% senior notes due 2019, 7.375% senior notes due 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceragon Networks -Receives over $60 million in orders for its IP-20 platform from Tier 1 mobile operator in India to support rapid 4G network expansion
Jan 18 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of another set of big bank earnings and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.