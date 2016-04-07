BRIEF-Ionis pharmaceuticals provides update on IONIS-TTRRX program

BRIEF-Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
* Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
April 7 (Reuters) -
* Ionis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update On IONIS-TTRRX program
* GSK is in process of finalizing protocol for CARDIO-TTR study with U.S. Food and drug administration
* NEURO-TTR study, regulated by separate FDA division, continues as planned, on track to complete in first half of 2017
* Fda has placed clinical hold on CARDIO-TTR study while GSK provides answers to questions on protocol from co's NEURO-TTR study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceragon Networks -Receives over $60 million in orders for its IP-20 platform from Tier 1 mobile operator in India to support rapid 4G network expansion
Jan 18 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of another set of big bank earnings and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.