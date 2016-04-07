BRIEF-Ionis pharmaceuticals provides update on IONIS-TTRRX program

April 7 (Reuters) -

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update On IONIS-TTRRX program

* GSK is in process of finalizing protocol for CARDIO-TTR study with U.S. Food and drug administration

* NEURO-TTR study, regulated by separate FDA division, continues as planned, on track to complete in first half of 2017

* Fda has placed clinical hold on CARDIO-TTR study while GSK provides answers to questions on protocol from co's NEURO-TTR study