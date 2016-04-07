BRIEF-Northern shield says plans exploration for Huckleberry and new acquisition

BRIEF-Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
April 7 Northern Shield Resources Inc
* Northern shield completes first tranche of financing for gross proceeds of $317,750: exploration planned for Huckleberry and new acquisition
* Proceeds will be used to conduct further sampling at company's 100 pct owned Huckleberry project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceragon Networks -Receives over $60 million in orders for its IP-20 platform from Tier 1 mobile operator in India to support rapid 4G network expansion
Jan 18 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of another set of big bank earnings and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.