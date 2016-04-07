版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 7日 星期四 21:31 BJT

BRIEF-Northern shield says plans exploration for Huckleberry and new acquisition

April 7 Northern Shield Resources Inc

* Northern shield completes first tranche of financing for gross proceeds of $317,750: exploration planned for Huckleberry and new acquisition

* Proceeds will be used to conduct further sampling at company's 100 pct owned Huckleberry project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐