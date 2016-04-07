版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 7日 星期四 22:33 BJT

BRIEF-Chubb announces retirement of Division chairman Robert Cox

April 7 Chubb Ltd

* Chubb announces retirement of Robert C. Cox, division chairman, north america financial lines

* Upon Cox's retirement, Scott Meyer , division president, north america professional lines, will lead business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐