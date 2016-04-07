BRIEF-IBC Advanced Alloys says Anthony Dutton to step down as co's CEO

BRIEF-Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
* Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
April 7 IBC Advanced Alloys Corp :
* IBC Advanced Alloys announces major corporate reorganization including a C$5.5 million capital raise to boost production
* Will consolidate share capital on basis of one post-consolidation common share for every ten pre-consolidation common shares
* IBC Advanced Alloys Corp says reorganization consists of a share consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares
* Reorganization consists of a post-consolidation private placement and certain changes to company's management and directors
* Anthony Dutton will step down as IBC's CEO and will move to position of vice president
* As part of reorganization plan, major general David "Duncan" Heinz, IBC's current chief operating officer, will take over as CEO
* Further, on closing of private placement, board members Alastair Neill and Dal Brynelsen will be resigning
* Non-Brokered private placement of post-consolidation units at issue price of C$0.375/unit for gross proceeds of up to C$5.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceragon Networks -Receives over $60 million in orders for its IP-20 platform from Tier 1 mobile operator in India to support rapid 4G network expansion
Jan 18 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of another set of big bank earnings and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.