BRIEF-Titan Logix announces settlement with Article 6 Marital Trust

* Titan Logix Corp. announces settlement with the Article 6 marital trust, private placement, update on results and calling of a special meeting

* Sees q2 sales about C$945,000

* As part of settlement, Trust will invest in Titan by subscribing for 2.3 million shares at $0.65 per share and nominate 2 members of titan board

