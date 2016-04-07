版本:
BRIEF-Titan Logix announces settlement with Article 6 Marital Trust

April 7 Titan Logix Corp

* Titan Logix Corp. announces settlement with the Article 6 marital trust, private placement, update on results and calling of a special meeting

* Sees q2 sales about C$945,000

* As part of settlement, Trust will invest in Titan by subscribing for 2.3 million shares at $0.65 per share and nominate 2 members of titan board

* Says does not intend to renew its shareholders rights plan at 2017 annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

