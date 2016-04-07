BRIEF-Titan Logix announces settlement with Article 6 Marital Trust

BRIEF-Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
* Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
April 7 Titan Logix Corp
* Titan Logix Corp. announces settlement with the Article 6 marital trust, private placement, update on results and calling of a special meeting
* Sees q2 sales about C$945,000
* As part of settlement, Trust will invest in Titan by subscribing for 2.3 million shares at $0.65 per share and nominate 2 members of titan board
* Says does not intend to renew its shareholders rights plan at 2017 annual general meeting
* Ceragon Networks -Receives over $60 million in orders for its IP-20 platform from Tier 1 mobile operator in India to support rapid 4G network expansion
