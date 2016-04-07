BRIEF-Diagnos Inc says private placement of up to $1 mln units

April 7 Diagnos Inc

* Diagnos announces private placement

* Diagnos inc says private placement of up to $1 million worth of units

* There will be no cash proceeds as debentures and warrants will be issued solely in settlement of outstanding debt

* Principal amount of debentures may be converted at any time, in whole or part, into common shares of at price of $0.06 per share