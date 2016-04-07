BRIEF-Angiodynamics Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.15

April 7 Angiodynamics Inc
* Angiodynamics reports fiscal 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.15
* Sees q4 sales $87 million to $90 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 sales $347 million to $350 million
* Sees q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.14 to $0.18
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.02
* Q3 sales $87.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $85.1 million
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.54 to $0.58
* Company reiterated its fy2016 cash flow guidance of $30
million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
