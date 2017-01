April 7 Id Watchdog Inc

* ID Watchdog announces fourth quarter and full year 2015 results and updated guidance for first quarter 2016

* Q4 revenue rose 50.1 percent to $1.424 million

* Expects to exceed $10 million in revenue for calendar 2016

* Sees Q1 total revenue $2.6 million to $2.7 million

* ID Watchdog Inc qtrly loss per share $0.00

* Sees q1 adjusted ebitda $230,000 to $280,000