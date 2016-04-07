BRIEF-Surge Energy Announces closing of $43 mm asset sales dividend reduction

BRIEF-Tripadvisor announced additions to its subscription products
* Tripadvisor announced additions to its subscription products
April 7 Surge Energy Inc
* Surge Energy announces closing of $43 mm asset sales; dividend reduction; and updates 2016 guidance
* Reaffirm company's 2016 capital spending plan
* Immediately reducing company's dividend from $0.15 per share per year to $0.075 per share, per year
* Anticipates exiting 2016 with production of more than 13,000 boepd
* Surge energy inc says company will continue to identify and pursue strategic, accretive acquisitions
* Does not anticipate any further dividend reductions at this time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Tripadvisor announced additions to its subscription products
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Iradimed Corporation announces 2017 annual and first quarter financial guidance