BRIEF-MTY qtrly basic and diluted EPS $0.41

April 7 Mty Food Group Inc.

* Mty reports results for the first quarter of its 2016 fiscal period

* Q1 sales c$261.9 million

* Says mty's network achieved same store sales growth of 1.2% during q1

* Qtrly basic and diluted eps $0.41

* Qtrly revenues $35.3 million versus $32.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.37, revenue view c$34.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)