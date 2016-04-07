BRIEF-Gluskin Sheff + Associates announces the retirement of Jeremy Freedman

April 7 Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc

* Gluskin sheff + associates inc. Announces the retirement of jeremy freedman and the pending appointment of thomas c. Macmillan as chief executive officer, effective june 30, 2016

* Upon his appointment as chief executive officer, macmillan will continue as chair of company's board of directors