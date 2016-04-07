版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 8日 星期五 05:12 BJT

BRIEF-Gluskin Sheff + Associates announces the retirement of Jeremy Freedman

April 7 Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc

* Gluskin sheff + associates inc. Announces the retirement of jeremy freedman and the pending appointment of thomas c. Macmillan as chief executive officer, effective june 30, 2016

* Upon his appointment as chief executive officer, macmillan will continue as chair of company's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐