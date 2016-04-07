BRIEF-Corning to buy Alliance Fiber Optic Products for about $305 mln

BRIEF-Tripadvisor announced additions to its subscription products
* Tripadvisor announced additions to its subscription products
April 7 Corning Inc :
* Corning to acquire Alliance Fiber Optic Products Inc
* Deal value of approximately $305 million
* Upon closing of acquisition, corning will integrate AFOP into its optical communications business segment
* Corning will make an all-cash tender offer to acquire all of outstanding common shares of alliance fiber optic products for $18.50 per share
* Boards of directors of both companies have approved transaction
* Expects acquisition to be accretive to its earnings per share during first year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Tripadvisor announced additions to its subscription products
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Iradimed Corporation announces 2017 annual and first quarter financial guidance