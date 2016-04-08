版本:
BRIEF-Charter prices $1.2 bln senior unsecured notes

April 7 Charter Communications Inc :

* Charter prices $1.2 billion senior unsecured notes

* New notes will bear interest at rate of 5.5% per annum and will be issued at price of 100.0% of aggregate principal amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

