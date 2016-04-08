版本:
BRIEF-Goldcorp announces investment in Probe Metals

April 8 (Reuters) -

* Goldcorp Inc announces investment in Probe Metals

* Goldcorp Inc to subscribe Probe Metals Inc's 4.4 million shares at a price of $0.66 per share for a subscription price of $2,904,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

