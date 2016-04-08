版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 8日 星期五 15:12 BJT

BRIEF-Ares Management Lp acquires Piccadilly Place office complex in Manchester

April 8 (Reuters) -

* Ares Management Lp - Ares management real estate fund acquires Piccadilly Place office complex in Manchester

* Ares Management Lp announced it acquired piccadilly place, a property in Manchester, U.K. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐