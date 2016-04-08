版本:
BRIEF-Chipmos Technologies says Q1 revenue fell 9.5 pct to TWD 4.72 billion

April 8 Chipmos Technologies Bermuda Ltd

* Chipmos reports March 2016 and Q116 revenue

* Q1 revenue fell 9.5 percent to TWD 4.724 billion

* Revenue for Q1 of 2016 was $146.8 million

* Also expects gross margin on a consolidated basis to be above high end of its guidance for Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

