BRIEF-Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca announce continuation of clinical trial for AMARANTH

continuation of pivotal clinical trial for people with early
Alzheimer's disease
* AMARANTH, in development as potential treatment for early
alzheimer's disease, to continue to Phase 3 of Phase 2/3
seamless trial
* Says AstraZeneca will receive a milestone payment from
Lilly now that AZDd3293 has moved into Phase 3 testing
* Says payment will result in Q2 charge of $100 million
(pre-tax) to Lilly's GAAP and non-GAAP research and development
expense
* Says Lilly and AstraZeneca have also announced planned
initiation of a new Phase 3 trial for AZD3293
* Says DAYBREAK will begin enrolling participants in Q3 of
2016
