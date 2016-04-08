BRIEF-Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca announce continuation of clinical trial for AMARANTH

April 8 Eli Lilly And Co :

* Eli Lilly and Company and AstraZeneca announce continuation of pivotal clinical trial for people with early Alzheimer's disease

* AMARANTH, in development as potential treatment for early alzheimer's disease, to continue to Phase 3 of Phase 2/3 seamless trial

* Says AstraZeneca will receive a milestone payment from Lilly now that AZDd3293 has moved into Phase 3 testing

* Says payment will result in Q2 charge of $100 million (pre-tax) to Lilly's GAAP and non-GAAP research and development expense

* Says Lilly and AstraZeneca have also announced planned initiation of a new Phase 3 trial for AZD3293

