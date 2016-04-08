版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 8日 星期五

BRIEF-Arlington announces receipt of notice of director nominations from Imation Corp and Clinton Group

April 8 Arlington Asset Investment Corp

* Announces receipt of notice of director nominations from Imation Corp and Clinton Group

* Imation Group collectively owned less than 0.1 pct of co's outstanding shares at time of notice submission

* Imitation, Clinton Group intend to nominate six candidates to stand for election to co's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

