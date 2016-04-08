BRIEF-Kaiser Aluminum says at Dec 31, co had $564.4 mln NOL carryforwards and $29.5 mln alternative minimum tax credit carryforwards available

US STOCKS-Wall Street set to open lower
* Futures down: Dow 52 pts, S&P 8.75 pts, Nasdaq 20 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
April 8 Kaiser Aluminum :
* Kaiser Aluminum Corporation adopts tax asset protection rights agreement for stockholder approval at its 2016 annual meeting of stockholders
* At Dec 31, 2015, co had $564.4 million of NOL carryforwards and $29.5 million of alternative minimum tax credit carryforwards available
* Kaiser Aluminum says in connection with tax board declared dividend of one preferred share purchase right for each outstanding share
* Kaiser Aluminum says issuance of rights will not affect its reported EPS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Futures down: Dow 52 pts, S&P 8.75 pts, Nasdaq 20 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Power Solutions International signs mutually exclusive supply agreement with Enchanted Rock
* Edgewater Technology Inc says urges stockholders to support company's board of directors and reject Ancora's nominees