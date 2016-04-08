BRIEF-Noble Energy provides Gulf of Mexico drilling update

April 8 Noble Energy Inc
* Noble Energy provides Gulf of Mexico drilling update
* Drilling operations at Silvergate Exploration Well,
drilled on Mississippi Canyon Block 339, have been completed
* Noble Energy says costs associated with well will be
recorded in results for Q1 of 2016
* Mississippi Canyon Block 339 did not encounter commercial
hydrocarbons and is being plugged and abandoned
* Noble Energy says total exploration in Q1 now expected to
be towards upper end of prior $130 to $170 million guidance
range
* On completing operations at Silvergate rig to move to
Green Canyon Block 39, commence drilling appraisal well at
Katmai oil discovery
* Results from Katmai appraisal well are expected in early
part of q4 of 2016
