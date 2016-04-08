BRIEF-Noble Energy provides Gulf of Mexico drilling update

April 8 Noble Energy Inc

* Noble Energy provides Gulf of Mexico drilling update

* Drilling operations at Silvergate Exploration Well, drilled on Mississippi Canyon Block 339, have been completed

* Noble Energy says costs associated with well will be recorded in results for Q1 of 2016

* Mississippi Canyon Block 339 did not encounter commercial hydrocarbons and is being plugged and abandoned

* Noble Energy says total exploration in Q1 now expected to be towards upper end of prior $130 to $170 million guidance range

* On completing operations at Silvergate rig to move to Green Canyon Block 39, commence drilling appraisal well at Katmai oil discovery

* Results from Katmai appraisal well are expected in early part of q4 of 2016