BRIEF-Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Medusa

BRIEF-Terex Corp commences cash tender offer for up to $550 mln of its 6 pct senior notes due 2021
* Terex Corporation commences cash tender offer for up to $550 million of its 6.00% senior notes due 2021
April 8 Diana Shipping Inc :
* Diana Shipping Inc. Announces time charter contract for m/v Medusa with Quadra
* Employment is anticipated to generate approximately $2.15 million of gross revenue
* Gross charter rate is 6,300/day, minus 5% commission paid to third parties, for period of up to March 15, 2017 to July 30, 2017
* Through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it entered into a time charter contract with Quadra Commodities S.A., Geneva Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 17 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp does not rule out discussing with partner Ternium SA an amendment of an existing shareholder accord giving them the possibility of exiting Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderúrugicas de Minas Gerais SA, a senior executive with the Japanese company said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Solar Alliance sells interest in British Columbia Wind Projects for $1.35 million