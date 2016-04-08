版本:
BRIEF-Goodfellow reports qtrly loss per share $0.12

April 8 Goodfellow Inc:

* Goodfellow reports its results for the three months ended february 29, 2016

* Consolidated sales for three months ended february 29, 2016 were $108.7 million compared to $98.1 million last year

* Qtrly loss per share $0.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

