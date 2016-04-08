版本:
BRIEF-RYU Apparel announces $1.75 mln private placement

April 8 RYU Apparel Inc

* RYU Apparel announces $1,750,000 private placement

* Says non-brokered private placement consisting of issuance of up to 8.75 million units at a price of $0.20 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

