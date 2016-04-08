版本:
BRIEF-Southern Silver closes non-brokered financing; prepares for commencement of drilling

April 8 Southern Silver Exploration Corp :

* closes non-brokered financing; prepares for commencement of drilling

* 2016 exploration program is funded by Electrum Global Holdings L.P

* Electrum Global Holdings L.P is financing broad range of exploration activities to earn a 60% interest in project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

