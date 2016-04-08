版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 9日 星期六 04:03 BJT

BRIEF-Air Canada announces nomination of Kathleen Taylor to its board

April 8 (Reuters) -

* Air canada announces nomination of Kathleen Taylor to its board of directors

* Taylor is chair of board of Royal Bank Of Canada and a director of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Adecco Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐