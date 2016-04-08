版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 9日 星期六 04:13 BJT

BRIEF-Golden Secret Ventures announces non-brokered private placement

April 8 Golden Secret Ventures Ltd

* Announces brokered private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

