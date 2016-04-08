版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 9日 星期六 04:16 BJT

BRIEF-Biotelemetry commences tender offer to acquire Virtualscopics

April 8 (Reuters) -

* Biotelemetry commences previously announced tender offer to acquire Virtualscopics Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

