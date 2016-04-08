版本:
2016年 4月 9日

BRIEF-Petrofrontier says Robert Gillies has been appointed as CFO

April 8 (Reuters) -

* Petrofrontier Announces senior management appointment

* Petrofrontier corp says robert gillies has been appointed as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

