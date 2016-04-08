BRIEF-Crown Castle buys Tower Development Corp for about $461 mln

BRIEF-Terex Corp commences cash tender offer for up to $550 mln of its 6 pct senior notes due 2021
* Terex Corporation commences cash tender offer for up to $550 million of its 6.00% senior notes due 2021
April 8 Crown Castle International :
* Crown Castle announces acquisition of Tower Development Corporation
* Crown Castle International Corp says deal valued at approximately $461 million
* Crown Castle International Corp says deal to be immediately accretive to adjusted funds from operations per share
* Funded acquisition with available cash, including cash on hand, cash from borrowings under its revolving credit facility
* Deal is expected to contribute about $25 to $27 million to site rental gross margin in first FY of Crown Castle's ownership
SAO PAULO, Jan 17 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp does not rule out discussing with partner Ternium SA an amendment of an existing shareholder accord giving them the possibility of exiting Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderúrugicas de Minas Gerais SA, a senior executive with the Japanese company said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Solar Alliance sells interest in British Columbia Wind Projects for $1.35 million