版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 9日 星期六 07:14 BJT

BRIEF-Evanachan buys 2.5 mln units of Brixton Metals

April 8 Brixton Metals Corp :

* Evanachan Limited announces acquisition of units of Brixton Metals Corporation

* Acquired control of 2.5 million units of Brixton Metals Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐