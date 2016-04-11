BRIEF-Synergy Resources sees 2016 production of 11,000-12,000 boe/day

April 11 Synergy Resources Corp:

* 2016 capex for calendar year is estimated at a range of $130-$150 million

* Expects to drill 55 gross wells during 2016

* Average daily production for 2016 is estimated to be in a range of 11,000 BOE/day to 12,000 BOE/day

* Proved reserves were 66 million barrels of oil equivalent at December 31, 2015, an increase of 16% from August 31, 2015