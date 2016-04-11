版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 11日 星期一 18:44 BJT

BRIEF-LightInTheBox Q4 adj revenue $95.9 mln

April 11 Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd

* Qtrly gaap net revenues were $87.5 million

* Net loss per ads was $0.07 in q4 of 2015

* Q4 non-gaap net income per ads $0.12

* Total orders decreased 25.9% year-over-year to 2.3 million during q4 of 2015

* Q4 non-gaap revenue $95.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐