公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 11日 星期一

BRIEF-Synergy Resources to offer 19.5 mln shares in underwritten public offering

April 11 Synergy Resources Corp

* Synergy Resources Corp says intends to offer for sale 19.5 million shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

