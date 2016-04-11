版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 11日 星期一 18:48 BJT

BRIEF-Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne to take medical leave of absence

April 11 Overstock Com Inc

* It is unknown if he will return to work

* Says Byrne recommended to board that acting CEO be Mitch Edwards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐