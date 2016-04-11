版本:
BRIEF-Avino Silver & Gold mines qtrly gold production decreased by 14 pct to 1,497 oz

April 11 Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd

* Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd qtrly gold production decreased by 14 pct to 1,497 oz Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

