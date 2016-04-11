BRIEF-Insys Therapeutics preliminary estimated revenues from subsys for q1 of 2016 will be in range of $61 mln to $62 mln

German stocks - Factors to watch on January 18
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.
April 11 Insys Therapeutics Inc
* Estimated revenues for quarter reflect a decline in demand, as subsys prescription volumes were down
* Says company estimates decrease in wholesale channel inventory levels to be in range of $7 million
* Preliminary estimated revenues from subsys for q1 of 2016 will be in range of $61 million to $62 million
* Expects subsys prescription decline is close to stabilizing
* Believes "heightened publicity" around opioid epidemic resulted in sensitivity by some healthcare providers to prescribe opioids
* At current sales levels, company believes it will remain profitable and intends to pursue all of its research and development projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
FRANKFURT, Jan 18 German media group Bertelsmann may raise its stake in book publisher Penguin Random House, its joint venture with Britain's Pearson, it said on Wednesday after Pearson said it intended to issue an exit note.
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard's proposals might be acceptable in addressing its concerns over the acquisition of payments processing company Vocalink.