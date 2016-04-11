版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 11日 星期一

BRIEF-Mylan NV launches intermediate dosage strengths of generic Lopressor tablets

April 11 Mylan Nv

* u.s. Launch of metoprolol tartrate tablets usp, 37.5 mg and 75 mg, which is generic version of novartis' lopressor tablets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

