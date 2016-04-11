版本:
BRIEF-Centric Health says holders of $9.1 mln principal amount of co's 5.5 pct convertible notes agreed to extend maturity date of notes to July 31

April 11 Centric Health Corp

* Holders of $9.1 million principal amount of co's 5.5 pct convertible notes agreed to extend maturity date of notes to July 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

