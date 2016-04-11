版本:
BRIEF-Redknee Solutions sees Q2 2016 revenue $39 mln-$41 mln

April 11 Redknee Solutions Inc

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $39 million to $41 million

* Sees Q2 adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.5 to $3.0 million

* Sees Q2 order backlog increased to $175.0 million to $177.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

