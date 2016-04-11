版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 11日 星期一

BRIEF-Pinnacle sees Q1 income from continuing operations $36 mln-$44 mln

April 11 Pinnacle Entertainment

* Says Q1 income from continuing operations is expected to be between approximately $36 million and $44 million

* Q1 consolidated adjusted ebitda is expected to be between approximately $168 million and $174 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

